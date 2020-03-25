Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich Acquires 26,950 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 107.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 4.7% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Paypal by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $465,041,000 after buying an additional 1,776,796 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,765,000 after buying an additional 1,633,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Paypal by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,943,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $210,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,543,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.