Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich cut its holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Spotify comprises 2.9% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings in Spotify were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Spotify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Spotify by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Spotify by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Spotify by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $128.40. 6,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,681. Spotify has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $161.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.92.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Spotify from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.90.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

