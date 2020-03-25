Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 5.0% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 26,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.07.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.51. 4,715,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,572,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.11.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

