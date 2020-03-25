Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.6% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,330.42.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $35.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,905.08. 1,580,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,821,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $965.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,968.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,842.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

