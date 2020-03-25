Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich Invests $2.74 Million in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 2.3% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $19,256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

ROP traded down $6.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.88. 14,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.84 and its 200 day moving average is $354.21. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

