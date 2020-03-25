FlypMe (FYP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $138,145.08 and approximately $22.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FlypMe has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.02591232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00185876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00042152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe launched on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

