FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,183 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of FormFactor worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on FormFactor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $1,295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,651.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,269. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

