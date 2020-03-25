Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 12,029 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the quarter. NetApp accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of NetApp worth $29,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. 973,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.67.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

