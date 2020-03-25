Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 15,560 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $23,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in BP by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. 3,339,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,123,236. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on BP from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

