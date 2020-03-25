Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 15,641 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 127.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

SCHM stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.71. 25,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,014. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

