Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 27,147 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Baxter International by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,214,000 after acquiring an additional 433,693 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAX. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.16.

BAX traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $73.99. 120,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,536,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

