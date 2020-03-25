Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,196 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. VF comprises 3.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.15% of VF worth $58,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in VF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in VF in the third quarter valued at about $8,841,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $6.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.97. 103,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.74.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

