Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 4,112 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.22. 2,263,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,035,273. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.20. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

