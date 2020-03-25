Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 5,648 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 3.5% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $62,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. 17,458,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,694,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $208.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

