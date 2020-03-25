Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 88,365 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,824 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,365 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $20,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 687,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,913,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

