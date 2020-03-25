Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 37,977 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,977 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 611.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,363.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after acquiring an additional 979,165 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,352,000 after acquiring an additional 951,530 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 520.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 995,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,862,000 after acquiring an additional 835,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 919,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,101,000 after buying an additional 594,226 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

SYF traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,898,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,739,054. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

