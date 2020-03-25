Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 39,920 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 544.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,920 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 46,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,832. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78.

