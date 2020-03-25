Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 527,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 299,078 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 168,661 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 3,446.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 43,397 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 257,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 45,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,394,000 after acquiring an additional 397,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.02.

In other news, CEO Anthony P. Hankins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,257,721.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Douglas bought 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUN traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 185,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.26. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.