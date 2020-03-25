Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,721 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 1.09% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,023. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $59,550.00. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

