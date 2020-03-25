Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $17.60 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 164.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,362 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $12,880,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 115,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,926,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,121,532. The stock has a market cap of $111.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

