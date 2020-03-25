Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 502,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,137. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

