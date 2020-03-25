Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $20.72 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ANSYS worth $20,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ANSYS by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,214 shares of company stock worth $10,153,957 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.69. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.11.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

