Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $23.76 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $23,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,455 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,979,000 after buying an additional 833,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,286,000 after buying an additional 695,443 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,848,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,831,000 after buying an additional 443,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,393,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,341,000 after buying an additional 413,913 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,434. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average of $105.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

