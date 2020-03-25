Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $40.20 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 2.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $40,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded up $11.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.78. 3,305,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,116,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.96 and a 200-day moving average of $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Bank of America upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.