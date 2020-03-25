Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $41.05 Million Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,541 shares during the quarter. Westlake Chemical makes up approximately 2.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Westlake Chemical worth $41,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $4,560,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $2,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,015,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,528,000 after acquiring an additional 187,428 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 738,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,839,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.95.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Roger L. Kearns purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at $425,155.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 635,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,153,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

