Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $45.32 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,333 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.6% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $45,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.17. The stock had a trading volume of 42,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,986. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

