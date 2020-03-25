Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $7.21 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,761 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. 68,852,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,626,416. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $185.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.