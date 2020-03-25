Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $7.67 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Cognex worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cognex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,720. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.96. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

