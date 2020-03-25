Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after buying an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,880,000 after buying an additional 1,297,401 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,334,000 after buying an additional 269,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,281,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,365,000 after buying an additional 650,022 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.09. 28,193,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,199,912. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

