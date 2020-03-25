Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,631 shares during the period. Loews comprises about 2.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Loews worth $36,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Loews by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Loews by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $190,862.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,031.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,358 shares of company stock worth $1,940,908 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE L traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 79,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

