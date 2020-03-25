Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.6% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.45.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.00. 444,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,977,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

