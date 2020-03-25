Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allergan by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,019,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,644 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan during the third quarter worth approximately $605,844,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,001,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allergan by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.71. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

AGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.29.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.