Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,640 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.27. The company had a trading volume of 456,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,313,097. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.