Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 88,863 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,863 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after buying an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,636,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,846,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $568,141,000 after buying an additional 2,161,704 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.36. 18,135,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,801,868. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

