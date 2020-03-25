Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 2.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $39,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137,878 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 395.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,157,000 after purchasing an additional 883,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,188,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,340,000 after purchasing an additional 752,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,689,000 after purchasing an additional 723,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.12.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,257,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,000,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,739,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

