Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 17,533 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,533 shares during the quarter. II-VI accounts for 2.2% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 1.26% of II-VI worth $38,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 41,577 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in II-VI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 670,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIVI stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. 45,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,985. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. II-VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,364,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on II-VI in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

