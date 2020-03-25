Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 3,665 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,724 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,600,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,943,000 after purchasing an additional 191,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,622,000 after purchasing an additional 822,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,132,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,495 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $69.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,425,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,124,876. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

