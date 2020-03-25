Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $9.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,959,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,651,299. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

