Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of Fortinet worth $114,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 86.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $121.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.20.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.