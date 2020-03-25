Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) is Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,819,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,266 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for about 3.1% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Fortis worth $75,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Fortis by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fortis by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS stock traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $34.70. 112,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,110. Fortis Inc has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3593 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Howard Weil raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.