FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Hits $0.0016

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $233,990.45 and approximately $15,890.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 tokens. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com.

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

