Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

FVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial set a C$5.80 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday.

TSE FVI traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.92. 1,358,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.49. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$6.12. The company has a market cap of $522.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$91.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

