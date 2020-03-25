Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $80.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Nomura increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

FBHS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.21. 10,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,696. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,533,000 after buying an additional 151,384 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $5,518,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $94,173,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

