Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in FOX by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,525,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,722. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Cowen initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Atlantic Securities raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

