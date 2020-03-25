Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Fox Factory worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FOXF opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average is $64.94. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.92 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

