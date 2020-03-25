Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Franco Nevada worth $28,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.64.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.26. 74,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,434. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $122.65. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.95%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.