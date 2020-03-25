Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$160.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$147.50 to C$160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on FNV. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE:FNV traded down C$3.28 on Wednesday, reaching C$157.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$148.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$134.49. Franco Nevada has a 52-week low of C$93.24 and a 52-week high of C$164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.14.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$340.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$307.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 2.2799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total transaction of C$891,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,820.09. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total transaction of C$977,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,706,569.98.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

