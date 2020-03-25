Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,635,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 902,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Franklin Resources worth $120,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 729.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.