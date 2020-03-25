Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Position Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,765 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Franklin Resources worth $18,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Franklin Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,149 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,279,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after buying an additional 1,169,214 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 496.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,913,000 after buying an additional 829,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,407,000. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,599,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,807. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BEN shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.07.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.