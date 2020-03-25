Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.79.

FRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DNB Markets lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,513,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,207. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.15. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Frontline had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

